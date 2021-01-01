From hp

Recertified - HP Dc 7900 Tower Core 2 Duo Dual Core 2.93Ghz 4GB 500GB DVDRW WiFi Windows 10 Professional 64 Bit 19' LCD

$158.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Core 2 Duo 2.93 GHz 4 GB DDR2 500 GB HDD 19.1' Intel GMA 4500

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com