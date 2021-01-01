Recertified - Intel CM8064401609800 Xeon E5-2600 v3 E5-2698 v3 Hexadeca-core (16 Core) 2.30 GHz Processor - OEM Pack

General InformationManufacturer: Intel CorporationManufacturer Part Number: CM8064401609800Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. intel. comBrand Name: IntelProduct Line: XeonProduct Series: E5-2600 v3Product Model: E5-2698 v3Product Name: Xeon Hexadeca-core E5-2698 v3 2.3GHz Server ProcessorMarketing Information: Servers and storage solutions based on Intel® Xeon® processors deliver an unmatched combination of performance and built-in capabilities to support virtualized data centers and next-generation private clouds that are flexible, efficient, cost-effective, and built to scale. Product Type: ProcessorTechnical InformationProcessor Manufacturer: IntelProcessor Core: Hexadeca-core (16 Core)Clock Speed: 2.30 GHzOverclocking Speed: 3.60 GHzQuickPath Interconnect: 9.60 GT/sDirect Media Interface: 5 GT/sL2 Cache: 4 MBL3 Cache: 40 MB64-bit Processing: YesProcess Technology: 22 nmProcessor Socket: Socket LGA 2011-v3Power DescriptionInput Voltage: 1.3 V DCThermal Design Power: 135