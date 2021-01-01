From cisco systems, inc.
Recertified - Cisco QSFP-100G-FR-S= QSFP28 Module
General InformationManufacturer: Cisco Systems, IncManufacturer Part Number: QSFP-100G-FR-S=Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. cisco. comBrand Name: CiscoProduct Name: QSFP28 ModuleMarketing Information: The Cisco® 100GBASE Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP) portfolio offers customers a wide variety of high-density and low-power 100 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity options for data center, high-performance computing networks, enterprise core and distribution layers, and service provider applications. The QSFP-100G modules are our latest generation of 100G transceiver modules solution based on a QSFP form factor. Product Type: QSFP28Technical InformationApplication/Usage: Optical NetworkData NetworkingInterfaces/PortsTotal Number of Ports: 1Connector Type: LCInterfaces/Ports Details: 1 x LC Duplex 100GBase-FR NetworkMedia & PerformanceMedia Type Supported: Optical FiberFiber Mode Supported: Single-modeEthernet Technology: 100 Gigabit EthernetNetwork Technology: