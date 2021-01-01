From cisco systems, inc.
Recertified - Cisco PVDM2-32 32-Channel Packet Fax/Voice DSP Module
General InformationManufacturer: Cisco Systems, IncManufacturer Part Number: PVDM2-32Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. cisco. comBrand Name: CiscoProduct Name: 32-Channel Packet Fax/Voice DSP ModuleMarketing Information: The Cisco® High-Density Packet Voice Digital Signal Processor (DSP) Module (PVDM2) enables Cisco Integrated Services Routers to provide high-density voice connectivity, conferencing, and transcoding capabilities in Cisco IP Communications solutions. Cisco Integrated Services Routers provide enterprises and service providers with a toll bypass solution by connecting their existing telephony equipment (such as private branch exchanges [PBXs], key systems, analog telephones, and fax machines) to a toll-free data network and eventually migrating customers to Cisco Unified Communication Architecture for Voice, Video and Integrated Data IP telephony solutions. Product Type: PVDMTechnical InformationApplication/Usage: VoiceMiscellaneousCompatibility: Cisco 3000