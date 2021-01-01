Recertified - Cisco N77-F348XP-23= Nexus 7700 F3-Series 48-Port Fiber 1 and 10G Ethernet Module

General InformationManufacturer: Cisco Systems, IncManufacturer Part Number: N77-F348XP-23=Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. cisco. comBrand Name: CiscoProduct Name: Nexus 7700 F3-Series 48-Port Fiber 1 and 10G Ethernet ModuleMarketing Information: Powering Cisco Unified Fabric ArchitectureThe Cisco Nexus 7000 Series Switches are the foundation of the Cisco® Unified Fabric solution. The switches deliver exceptional availability and scalability and run the proven and comprehensive Cisco NX-OS Software data center switching feature set. The Cisco Nexus 7700 platform is the latest extension to the Cisco Nexus 7000 Series modular switches. With more than 83 terabits per second (Tbps) of overall switching capacity, the Cisco Nexus 7700 platform delivers the highest-capacity 10, 40, and 100 Gigabit Ethernet ports in the industry, with up to 768 native 10-Gbps ports, 384 40-Gbps ports, and 192 100-Gbps ports. This high system capacity is designed to meet the scalability requirements