Recertified - Cisco CP-8861-K9= 8861 IP Phone - Corded/Cordless - Corded - Bluetooth - Wall Mountable, Desktop - Black
General InformationManufacturer: Cisco Systems, IncManufacturer Part Number: CP-8861-K9=Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. cisco. comBrand Name: CiscoProduct Series: 8800Product Model: 8861Product Name: IP Phone 8861Product Type: IP PhoneTechnical InformationIP Phone Technology: VoIPHandset Connectivity Technology: Corded/CordlessBase Unit Connectivity Technology: CordedWireless Technology: BluetoothTotal Number of Phone Lines: 5Caller ID: YesSpeakerphone: YesInterfaces/PortsNetwork (RJ-45): YesNumber of Network (RJ-45) Ports: 2USB: YesPoE (RJ-45) Port: YesPhysical CharacteristicsColor: BlackForm Factor: Wall MountableDesktopHeight: 9'Width: 10.1'Depth: 1.6'Weight (Approximate): 2.62 lbMiscellaneousLicense Details: Enhanced User Connect LicenseEnergy Star: YesCountry of Origin: Mexico