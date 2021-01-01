Recertified - Cisco AIR-ANT5959 Aironet Diversity Omnidirectional Antenna

General InformationManufacturer: Cisco Systems, IncManufacturer Part Number: AIR-ANT5959Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. cisco. comBrand Name: CiscoProduct Line: AironetProduct Model: AIR-ANT5959Product Name: Aironet Diversity Omnidirectional AntennaMarketing Information: Ceiling mount diversity Indoor antenna with RP-TNC - This antenna was designed for WLAN applications for frequencies of 2400 to 2500 MHz. The antenna is omni directional and has a nominal gain of 2.2 dBi. Its low profile allows it to remain unnoticed in the ceiling. It comes with a clip that permits it to be mounted to a drop ceiling cross member. Product Type: AntennaTechnical InformationMaximum Antenna Range: 295 ftFrequency Band Type: UHFOperating Frequency Range: 2.4 GHz to 2.5 GHzAntenna Gain: 2 dBInterfaces/PortsConnector Type: RP-TNCPhysical CharacteristicsHeight: 5.30'Width: 2.80'Depth: 0.90'Weight (Approximate): 4.80 ozMiscellaneousApplication/Usage: Wireless Sound SystemCompatibility: Cisco Aironet 2.4