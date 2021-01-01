Recertified - Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 10.1 WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Display, MediaTek Helio P60T, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB SSD, Integrated ARM G72.

This ultraportable 2-in-1 Chromebook includes a fast and stable plug-and-play detachable keyboard enabled with 5-point pogo pin and magnet design Take it with you everywhere! Thin and lightweight the Chromebook Duet offers up to 10 hours of battery life (2) The unique dual-tone design with aluminum alloy on the tablet is a standout design With sophisticated fabric texture on the stand cover you'll be stylish productive and practical Fast secure and easy to use This touchscreen Chromebook boots up quickly with just your Google login to give you access to all of your cloud-based documents email and more With the 10 1' FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS display and stunning colorful details you won't sacrifice for great visuals! The 10-point multitouch touchscreen is also USI pen compatible (pen sold separately)