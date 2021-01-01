From samsung

Recertified - BA41-02632A BA92-18435B SAMSUNG MOTHERBOARD INTEL XE510C25-K01US (AB58)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Socket Type:N/A Memory Type: DDR4 SDRAM Model: XE510C25-K01US Compatible CPU Brand: Intel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com