Recertified - Aruba JW254A Instant IAP-275 IEEE 802.11ac 1.30 Gbit/s Wireless Access Point

General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: JW254AManufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: ArubaProduct Line: InstantProduct Series: 270Product Model: IAP-275Product Name: Instant IAP-275 Wireless Access PointMarketing Information: Innovative and aesthetically-designed 270 series outdoor wireless access points deliver gigabit Wi-Fiperformance to 802.11ac mobile devices under any weather conditions. The 270 series is also the only outdoor AP that enables 802.11n clients to operate three-times faster at greater distances. Purpose-built to survive in the harshest outdoor environments, 270 series APs withstand exposure to extreme high and low temperatures, persistent moisture and precipitation, and are fully sealed to keep out airborne contaminants. All electrical interfaces include industrialstrength surge protection. With a maximum data rate of 1.3 Gbps in the 5-GHz band and 600 Mbps in the 2.4-GHz band, 270 series outdoor APs