Recertified - 7937G IP Conference Station (Renewed)

Best Quality Guranteed. This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, 1-year warranty, and is individually boxed in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on. Certified Refurbished 7937G include NEW Top Housing and NEW ethernet Cable. They are all safely and individually boxed. Choice of power options - Built-in, auto-sensing IEEE 802.3af Power over Ethernet (PoE). Can also be powered by OPTIONAL universal power supply Large backlit display (255 x 128 pixels) The 7937G requires available Pre-5.x Unified Communications Manager User License (SW-CCM-UL-7937) or Communications Manager Express License for 7937G (SW-CCME-UL-7937)