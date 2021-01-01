Recertified - HPE 715218-L21 Intel Xeon E5-2600 v2 E5-2650 v2 Octa-core (8 Core) 2.60 GHz Processor Upgrade

General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: 715218-L21Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Line: XeonProduct Series: E5-2600 v2Product Model: E5-2650 v2Product Name: Xeon Octa-core E5-2650 v2 2.6GHz Server Processor UpgradeMarketing Information: The Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2600 v2 product family is at the heart of an agile and efficient data center that meets your diverse needs. These engineering marvels are designed to deliver the best combination of performance, energy efficiency, integrated workload optimizations, and cost-effectiveness. Whether you are improving agility through virtualization, running cloud-based services, or running high performance computing applications such as design automation and real-time financial transactions, you'll be delighted by better-than-ever performance and energy efficiency. New virtualizatyion and security features work together to deliver a more trusted compute