From dell

Recertified - Dell 7020 Tower Computer Quad Core I5-4570 16GB 1 TB SSD WiFi Windows 10 - 1 Year Warranty

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intel Core i5 4th Gen 4570 (3.20 GHz) 16 GB DDR3 1 TB SSD Windows 10 Home No Screen

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com