Recertified - Supermicro 6017R-TDT+ 4 Bay LFF 1U Server, 2x E5-2620 V2 2.1GHz 6 Core, 192GB DDR3, 4x Trays, 2x 10GbE, 1x 600W PSU, Rails

$716.99
In stock
2x Intel Xeon E5-2620 V2 2.1GHz 6 Core 192GB DDR3 Supports up to 4x 3.5' Drives

