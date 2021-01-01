From hp
Recertified - HP 585157-001 4GB DDR3 SDRAM Memory Module
General InformationManufacturer: HP Inc. Manufacturer Part Number: 585157-001Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hp. comBrand Name: HPProduct Name: 4GB DDR3 SDRAM Memory ModuleProduct Type: RAM ModuleTechnical InformationMemory Size: 4 GBMemory Technology: DDR3 SDRAMMemory Voltage: 1.50 VNumber of Modules: 1 x 4GBMemory Speed: 1333 MHzMemory Standard: DDR3-1333/PC3-10666Error Checking: Non-ECCSignal Processing: UnbufferedCAS Latency: CL9Physical CharacteristicsNumber of Pins: 240-pinForm Factor: DIMMWeight (Approximate): 14.10 ozMiscellaneousCompatibility: http://www. parts-quick.com/585157-001.html