From hgst

Recertified - 1.2TB 10K SAS 6GB/s 64MB 2.5' HGST Hitachi Fits Dell Poweredge M630 Blade Server

$113.17
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Cache:64MB Interface: SAS Form Factor:2.5' Storage Capacity:1.2TB Model: HUC101212CSS600

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com