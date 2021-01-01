From supermicro

Recertified - Supermicro 1U X9DRD-IT+ 10 Bay SFF Server, 2x E5-2660 V2 2.2GHz 10 Core, 192GB DDR3, 10x 960GB SATA 6Gbps 2.5 SSDs, 2x 10GbE, 1x 600W.

$2,005.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

2x Intel Xeon E5-2660 V2 2.2GHz 10 Core 192GB DDR3 10x 960GB SATA 6Gbps 2.5 Solid State Drives

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com