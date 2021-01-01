Receiver Type C for Samsung Galaxy A Series A01 A10E A11 A20 A21 Google Pixel 3a 2 2XL XL Huawei P20 P30 OnePlus 8 7 3 5 Wireless Receiver USB C.

WIRELESS RECEIVER for Google Pixel 3A/2/XL/2XL - Galaxy A71/A70/A60/A51/A50/A40/A30 - Xiaomi Redmi 8A/8/Note 7/8/8T/ 7Pro/K30/K20 - and other models with type C connector. Working well with any wireless charger FAST CHARGE WIRELESS RECEIVER - 5V/1000 mA provide wireless charge which is much the fastest you can get from wireless charging on the market. (use the fast charging wall charger up to 2A with your charger) Android Type-C wireless receiver adapter. compatible wireless charging pad is required. Just place device on the pad and you are free to enjoy your wireless and limitless charging experience now! 0.04 IN ultra slim design, compact and lightweight. Easy installation it into a case. It does charge through a slim case. Steel connector makes it durable and smooth to plug-in and out Make sure that your mobile supports the Type-C and it is located at the center of the mobile.