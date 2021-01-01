Rebound Slim Case for iPad Mini 5 Case with Flexible TPU Back Cover, Smart Case with Auto Sleep/Wake Function and Viewing/Typing Stand for iPad.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Compatibility]: Designed for the iPad Mini 5th Gen 7.9' 2019. Not compatible with any other iPad models. Other iPad Mini 7.9 inch cases are not designed for iPad Mini 5 7.9' 2019. [Soft flexible TPU back cover]: better protection, prevents edge cracking and is easy to install/remove. [Silky finish]: The front cover is made of polyurethane while the back cover has a soft rubber coating which feels great and helps prevent your iPad from slipping. [Reliable Auto sleep/wake]: strong built-in magnets works seamlessly with your iPad's Auto sleep/wake function. [Trifold stand design]: the Trifold magnetic folding design enables both viewing and typing stand modes.