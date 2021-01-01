From nuloom
nuLOOM Rebellious 8 x 12 Rust Indoor Medallion Area Rug Polyester in Orange | NHRB01A-84012
Advertisement
59% Polyester, 34% Cotton, 9% Viscose, made in Turkey. Power-loomed construction ensures this rug will look great even in high traffic areas (such as hallways and living rooms). This distinguished traditional look will add warmth to any room in your home. Sleek and sophisticated, we recommend pairing with a nuLOOM rug pad for added thickness and comfort. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot treating mild stains. nuLOOM Rebellious 8 x 12 Rust Indoor Medallion Area Rug Polyester in Orange | NHRB01A-84012