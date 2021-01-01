Rebecca Allen Dalmatian Shower Curtain Black/White - Deny Designs

Set the stage. The Deny Designs shower curtain is crafted from 100percent woven polyester and makes the perfect backdrop for whatever your bathroom decor may be. Adding some design to your shower curtains is a great way to make a statement in a room known for presenting plenty of design challenges. The buttonhole openings along the top means that you're free to use any curtain rings or hooks you please. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide Pattern: Animal Icon.