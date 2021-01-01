From wyndham collection
Wyndham Collection Rebecca 65 in. Acrylic Flatbottom Bathtub in White with Shiny White Trim
The Rebecca bathtub is designed with an attention to detail and quality, and focused on comfort. With a wider-than-standard shape and softly contoured sides, this elegant bathtub is the height of luxury while providing you with the comfort you deserve. Simple, soft and eye-catching, the Rebecca bathtub is always a welcome addition to any decor. Color: White with Shiny White Trim.