Rear Lens Cap for Pentax K Mount PK Lens Cap Kmount Lens Rear Cover PK Camera Body Cap for Pentax K K70 K1 K3 II KS2 KS1 K3 K50 K30 K5 IIs K5 II K5.
Pentax camera lens cap, Pentax rear Lens caps For Pentax K mount digital cameras and F Mount lenses. Pentax K body cap can protect the image sensor and internal camera components from dust, moisture, and other elements. Pentax rear Lens cap can protect your valuable lenses against scratches, moisture, dust and fingerprints when it is not attached to the camera. Compatible with: Pentax Kmount Camera K-70 K-1 K-3 II K-S2 K-S1 K-3 K-50 K-30 K-5 IIs K-5 II K-5 K-500 K-50 K-30 K-x K-7 K-m K2000 K20D K200D Package included: Pentax lens cover rear x 3 and K mount camera body cap x 3