Reals Outdoor LED Surface Mount - Plate Lens by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (7309.XX.PL.74-WL)

The Reals Outdoor LED Surface Mount - Plate Lens was designed by Robert Sonneman in 2017. Reals Outdoor LED Surface Mount is part of the Reals round exterior architectural lighting system which gains its architectural strength from geometric simplicity; engineered for utility and built for performance. The modular system of precision components allows for endless configuration possibilities and lighting effects to be used inside or out. The LED surface mount fixture is neatly compact, built to be solid, and delivers bright illumination downward. Ideal for the modern outdoor space but also suitable for indoor use. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: Grey. Finish: Textured Gray