Realme X50 Pro Case, Retro Pu Leather Full Body Shockproof Wallet Flip Case Cover With Card Slot Holder And Magnetic Closure For Oppo Realme X50.

Material: Faux Leather, Tpu: Form Factor: Flip Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Oppo Realme X50 Pro, Realme X50 Pro Safety And Security: The Realme X50 Pro Wallet Case Provides Optimal Shockproof Protection From Everyday Bumps, Knocks, Drops, Chips, Dirt, Scratches And Marks Without Adding Bulk To Your Phone And Ensures That Your Device Remains Protected, Safe And Secured At All Times. Stylish And Durable: The Realme X50 Pro Flip Case Is Handcrafted With High Quality Durable Retro Synthetic Pu Leather And Tpu Silicone (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) Gel To Hold Your Phone In Place For Extreme Protection To Your Phone. Soft Pu Material Brings Very Comfortable Touch Feel. Cards Holder: This Realme X50 Pro Leather Case Is Designed With 3 Card Slots And 1 Money Pocket To Keep Your Id, Credit Cards And Cash Safe All The Time (Without Having To Take Your Purse With You). The Magnetic Closure Keep Your Phone And The C