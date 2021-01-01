From jenny silks
Real Touch White Orchids and Succulents in a Black Metal Zinc Pot
Like soothing cascades of water, this silk flower arrangement evokes calmness and serenity. Three Real Touch White Phalaenopsis Orchids hang elegantly over a garden of faux real touch Leaves and Succulents alongside natural Pebbles and Moss. A tapered Black Metal Pot ushers a modern elegance, but with its gentle pose and movement, this piece can accommodate a variety of traditional and contemporary milieus.