From ecokitty
EcoKitty Real Tofu & Natural Green Tea Scented Clumping Tofu Cat Litter, 7-lb bag
Advertisement
If you’re striving to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle, we’ve got a cat litter for you! Incredibly innovative, EcoKitty Real Tofu & Natural Green Tea Cat Litter is made from real plant fibers that are gentle on your feline’s soft paws—and clumps with the best of them. This tofu and green tea formula offers incomparable odor control while remaining completely natural, renewable and sustainable. How’s that for purr-fect environmentally conscious litter?