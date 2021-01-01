Plato Real Strips Turkey With Sweet Potato Grain-Free Dog Treats, 3-oz bag

With a soft texture and formula that supports digestion, Plato Real Strips Turkey With Sweet Potato Dog Treats are a paw-sitive grain-free addition to your dog’s diet. The treats contain no fillers, by-products or poultry meal, and they’re made with real meat so you know just what you’re feeding to your dog. Turkey and sweet potato are the first and second ingredients. While these treats are easy to chew as-is, they’re also soft enough to be broken down into smaller pieces for training or portion control, making them a paw-some and versatile treat to have around.