Real Feel Virtual Reality Car Racing Gaming System with Bluetooth Steering Wheel and Headset Goggles Viewer Glasses for iOS iPhone and Android

Best Quality Guranteed. Experience stunning 3D high definition graphics with your iPhone or Android smartphone with our headset With our patented Bluetooth steering wheel, you can steer, accelerate and brake for ultimate control! Unlike other headsets, no more tilting your head to turn - this is the way virtual reality racing was meant to be! Our headset has a comfortable foam face, adjustable straps, and an adjustable phone cradle that will hold up to an iPhone 7 Plus. Plus, with our headset you can use your iPhone or Android smartphone with hundreds of other free apps available in the App Store or Google Play 4 different cars to choose from, each with different performance characteristics! Eight different track, each with different variations. Easy setup - download the free app from the App Store or Google play, put 3 AAA batteries (not included) into the steering wheel. Place your iPhone or Android