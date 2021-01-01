From charlton home
Reagle Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Pillow
Utilize the refreshing and elegant presence of this set of Reagle Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Pillow to enhance any seating area. With lovely leaf patterns, these pillows offer a decorative look and feel. These pillows remain attractive through outdoor use from the UV and fade resistant exterior material, and also protect against water and mildew damage. The 100 percent recycled fiber filling allows the pillows to support consistent use. Size: 12" x 24"