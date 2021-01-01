From visual comfort
Visual Comfort Reagan Chandelier - Color: White
Advertisement
The Reagan Chandelier from Visual Comfort is a sweeping modern construction of crystal and steel. A Chapman & Myers design descending from a square ceiling mount via a rectangular-linked chain, the chandelier then expands outward as two layers of curving crystal arms ending in upward-facing steel sockets. Finally, small fabric shades cap each socket, mellowing light to the sides while crystal arms pick up and scatter the direct light from above for a more complex ambient glow. Shape: Candelabra. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting