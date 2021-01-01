Ready Stock+New Arrival Deal 3D DIY Modern Wall Clock Silent Decorative Mirror Surface Living Room Hanging - Gold

1. Stickers made of EVA Foam and Mirror material, which isand non fading, can last for about 3-5 years.2.Stickers can be removable, with glue on the backside, easy to paste on the wall or any other clean and smooth surface; such as door, the closet and so on;3.The mirror with glue, before to paste the sticker on the wall, you need to paste the mirror on the sticker surface first;