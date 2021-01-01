Stamp and create with this craft Jumbo Circular Washable Stamp Pad Set! This 12-piece set includes ink pads in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, pink, brown, black, gold, silver and Rainbow. Made of non-toxic ink, these stamp pads are safe for ages 3+. The ink is acid-free and fade resistant for archival quality, which makes you can store your little artist's creations forever! An open-ended tool to decorate scrapbooks, notebooks or cards, these stamp pads inspire creative expression and imagination. As children stamp, they will develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. These stamp pads feature a huge 5.75\" diameter for handprints and baby footprints. The ink comes clean with soap and water. Size of ink pad surface area: 5.75\" dia. Center Enterprises Ready 2 Learn Water-based Paint (Kit) | CE-6614