Reading Flash Cards, 4 Sets per Pack (SZP04045)

Combining letters, pictures, sounds, and small words starts your child's big adventure in reading! Four colorful flash card sets in this one little package offer 4 times the learning! They're perfect for home and classroom. Our proven flash cards will introduce essential pre-reading and early reading skills for preschoolers, kindergartners, and beyond. The combination advances language skills, while also allowing for backtracking and reinforcing areas that still need practice and/or sharing with peers and siblings who are at a slightly different stage. Parent cards in the decks suggest more activities that help kids develop essential skills. Take them anywhere! Learning that goes where you go—that’s The School Zone Advantage®..Publisher: School Zone.Size: 6.25" x 5.3125" x 1.6875".Recommended for Grades PreK-3.Subject: Reading.Contents: 4 flash card sets, 224 flash cards.Combining letters, pictures, sounds, and small words starts your child's big adventure in reading!