Reade Mini Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (5104-OB)

The Reade Mini Pendant Light from Hudson Valley Lighting brings a welcoming layer of light to the space through a small, yet effective silhouette. Hanging from the end of a thin cable, this piece consists of a long, metal body with pronounced ridges that flow downward. The piece is capped by a white glass sphere shade that contrasts with the metal material of the body. A single lamp is housed within. It diffuses an even layer of illumination that spreads softly over the space. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Exposed Bulb. Color: Bronze. Finish: Old Bronze