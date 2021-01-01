Reactive Metal Candle Plates Set of 2: Metallic by World Market

Candles And Candle Holders -With the look of a special street market find, our antiqued candle plates add a global touch to your decor. Handcrafted by artisans in India, they're available in both luminous gold and rustic patina finishes. We imagine these trays showcasing an arrangement of radiant pillar candles as a centerpiece on a dining table or illuminating the inside an empty fireplace. Material: Metal, Color:Metallic. Also could be used for accessories,tabletop accessories,tabletop decor,home decor,decor,decorative accessories,candles,candleholders,candle holders,centerpiece,votive holder,tray. By Cost Plus World Market.591388