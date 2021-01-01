Reactive Glaze Ceramic Mini Table Lamp White - Threshold

Bring decorative lighting, style and elegance into your home with the Reactive Glaze Ceramic Mini Table Lamp from Threshold™. A beautiful ribbed design accents the shapely gourd ceramic base with reactive glazed finish for an artistic touch, and it's topped with a textured fabric drum shade for evenly distributing the light in your space. Standing at a height of 12.5 inches, this mini decorative table lamp adds grace and warm glow to any spot in your home, from a living room corner to your reading nook and more. Color: White.