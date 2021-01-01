This desk has a slide out arm that extends the work tray another 21 inches from the edge of the desk, providing an extra long "reach" over to the mobile worker for an ergonomic solution. The tray comes with a non-slip pad, providing extra security so the laptop or tablet with keyboard won't move around while working. Keep all of your valuables safe with the hidden storage space located beneath the desk work surface. Helps you stay organized and secure loose items to improve productivity and reduce distractions. Includes tablet mount and printer stand. Made in the USA. Support pole stabilizes work tray so there is no bounce when typing. AutoExec Reach Desk Backseat Car Desk for Universal in Brown | AUE18032