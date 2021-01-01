RE6350 AC1200 DualBand WiFi Range Extender WiFi Booster

Best Quality Guranteed. AC1200 Range Extender eliminates Wi Fi dead zone and boosts the Wi Fi signal from your existing router, increasing the strength and coverage of your home Wi Fi Easy setup with Push Button Connect. Works with all Wi Fi routers or ISP supplied gateways. Expand Wi Fi coverage up to 7,500 square feet Expands coverage for optimal HD streaming, gaming, and more. With Spot Finder Technology, you can also use your smartphone, laptop, or tablet to make sure you've chosen the best location for the range extender With its slim design and compact footprint, the AC1200 Wi Fi Range Extender plugs into the wall and power strips without blocking other outlets. Its sleek white finish and minimalist design blend seamlessly with a variety of dcor styles Requirements are existing 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wireless router or access point, windows, mac computer, or tablet with wi fi capability and ac power