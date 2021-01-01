From schonbek
Schonbek RE0505A Refrax 5" Tall Swarovski Spectra Crystal Square Mini Pendant - Less Ceiling Canopy Polished Stainless Steel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Schonbek RE0505A Refrax 5" Tall Swarovski Spectra Crystal Square Mini Pendant - Less Ceiling Canopy Features Top-level quality Spectra Crystals are machine cut Swarovski crystalsHardware constructed of stainless steel(1) 50 watt GU5.3 Halogen bulb includedDimmable Manufactured in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCeiling canopy sold separatelyDimensions Height: 5"Width: 5"Product Weight: 2 lbsElectrical Specifications Wattage: 50 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Shape: MR16Bulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Type: HalogenVoltage: 12 voltsBulb Included: Yes Polished Stainless Steel