Quoizel RDY2823 Dury 4 Light 23" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Century Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Quoizel RDY2823 Dury 4 Light 23" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier European in design yet versatile in appeal, Dury is a beautiful collection. The crisscrossed bands add visual interest and the antique white finish is sure to compliment all types of decor styles.FeaturesConstructed from steel(4) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required48" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for damp locations10 year electrical components limited warranty / 3 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20"Maximum Height: 73-1/2"Width: 23"Product Weight: 8.4 lbsChain Length: 48"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Century Silver Leaf