Quoizel RDE1613 Roadhouse 3 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Aged Walnut Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Quoizel RDE1613 Roadhouse 3 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a brown metal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 6-1/2"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 10 lbsCanopy Width: 13"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Aged Walnut