From dynatomy
RD Series 10x50mm OpenBridge Waterproof High Definition Full Sized Binoculars
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Lightweight Full Sized Open-Bridge Binoculars Magnification: 10x Power Objective Lens Diameter: 50mm Color: Green Nitrogen Filled and O-Ring Sealed Making Them Both Waterproof and Fogproof Great Lightweight Binoculars for Hunting, Bird Watching, Astronomy, Safaris, Sight-Seeing, Travel, Sporting Events, and Other Outdoor Adventures BAK-4 Prisms and Fully Multi-Coated Optics Ensure Bright, Sharp and Crystal Clear Images Feature Extra Long Twist Down Eyecups Tripod Mountable Field of View: 304 feet at 1,000 yards Eye Relief: 17mm Close Focus: 13.1 feet Weight: 1.8 lbs. Dimensions (LxWxH): 5.25 inch x 6.75 inch x 2.0 inch Included Accessories: Hard Case, Lens Covers, Neck Strap and Lens Cloth Backed by 's No Fault, No Hassle Warranty