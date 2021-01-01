RCR20 FMRDS RBDS AMBluetoothAuxinUSB Phone Charging Digital Tuning Clock Radio with Battery Backup GrayGold

Best Quality Guranteed. Am/ FM stereo digital Tuning radio with 10 station presets (5 FM, 5 AM) or 18 station presets (9 FM, 9 AM) by remote control and easy to read high contrast LCD display with adjustable backlight and real time clock thats available from FM ids-ct Built-in Bluetooth Technology Version 4.1 Class II Wireless Audio Streaming with NFC Technology for Simple One Touch Pairing, Supports A2DP, AVRCP1.4 USB 5V/ 1a for charging mobile phone and built-in backup battery for station presets backup Adjustable Tuning steps, auto seek stations, adjustable sleep timer, snooze function and 2 alarm timers, wake by radio, buzzer with hws (Humane wake system) Bass reflex design for richer bass, bass and treble controls along with loudness on/ off, aux-input, stereo headphone output and equipped with an infrared remote control and AC adapter