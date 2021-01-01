Dimplex RCH5031 17060 BTU 5000 Watt 240 Volt Ceiling Mount Electric Heater White Heaters Ceiling Heater

Dimplex RCH5031 17,060 BTU 5,000 Watt 240 Volt Ceiling Mount Electric Heater CAUTION: Read all instructions and warnings carefully before starting installation. Failure to follow these instructions may result in a possible electric shock, fire hazard and will void the warranty.Dimplex North America Limited is the world leader in electric heating, offering a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial products. The company’s commitment to innovation has fostered outstanding product development and design excellence.Dimplex's RCH series is designed for the DIY home owner who wants a heated garage or workshop. It provides 5,000 watts of fan-forced heating power, and is designed for easy single person installation.Features:17,060 BTUs of heating power keeps your garage or workshop warm even in the dead of winterBuilt-in electronic thermostat maintains room temperature to within 1°F, maximizing comfort and saving energyAutomatic overheat protection ensures safe operationDesigned to be easily installed by a single person1 year limited manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Blower: YesBTU Output: 17060Depth: 5-1/4"Fuel Type: ElectricInstallation Type: CeilingLength: 16-1/4"Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedVoltage: 240vWattage: 5000WWidth: 16-1/4"Product Variations:RCH5031 (This Model): 5,000 Watt 17,060 BTU 240 Volt Ceiling Mount Electric HeaterRCH5031CX: 5,000 Watt 17,060 BTU 240 Volt Ceiling Mount Electric Heater with Connex Wireless Controller White