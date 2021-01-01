GOLD RCARCA03 Mono AudioVideo Patch Cable RCA Male Plugs Gold Contacts Straight Connectors 3 Foot

Gold RCA-RCA Unbalanced Patch Cables are an excellent choice for audio, S/PDIF, and video signals. Designed for DJs and high-end consumer applications, this RCA patch cable features low loss, neutral tone, and 's signature shielding for a dead-silent background. Excellent for professional audio home theater applications: an optimum choice to connect your HD Set Top Box or HD DVR (from your Cable TV or Satellite TV provider) to your HDTV or stereo. Use three cables for High Definition 1080i component video (Red/Green/Blue). Use two cables for stereo composite audio (Left/Right or Red/White). Use one cable for composite video (Y), S/PDIF, or mono audio (L). Equipped with dual gold contact RCA male plug connectors and wired with Unbalanced 75 Ohm Miniature Coaxial Audio/Video cable. This GOLD RCA-RCA-03 Unbalanced Patch Cable is a 3 foot length. The GOLD RCA-RCA Unbalanced Patch Cable series is also available in 6, 12, and 20 foot