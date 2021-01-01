RCA Voyager Pro (7 in) Stylus Pen, BoxWave [FineTouch Capacitive Stylus] Super Precise Stylus Pen for RCA Voyager Pro (7 in) - Jet Black

🌏 [VERSATILE AND UNIVERSAL] This amazing stylus works with ACCURATE PERFECTION on your Voyager Pro (7 in) and all similar capacitive touch screens! 📝 [PRECISION] The innovative CLEAR TIP allows VISION-ENHANCING precision for you to see where and what you are writing, drawing, or tapping. 🎛 [FULL FUNCTIONALITY] Works well from ANY ANGLE! Perfect for those cold days when you don't want to remove your gloves. 📎 [CLIP DESIGN] Use the built-in METAL CLIP to attach the FineTouch Capacitive Stylus directly to your shirt, jacket, or case; the options are endless. 🤲 [COMPACT] Fits neatly into the palm of your hand. Conveniently designed in pen form, PERFECT for carrying around.