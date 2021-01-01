From gino vitale

RCA Video Extension Cable for Auto Backup Camera Monitor Rear View Parking System with Detection Wire Reverse Trigger Lead for GPS Navigation 10M32FT

$9.49
In stock
32FT Length Male to Male Auto RCA Extension Video Cable for Truck, Camper, Trailer. With Red Detection Wire, especially useful for gps navigation/monitor with backup trigger signal input. One side to monitor/navigation backup signal input, the other side to reverse lamp light + power. For connecting GPS Navigation Backup Camera Input, CCTV Surveillance System, Dash DVD, Parking Monitor, Rear View Camera etc. 100% shielded offering superb protection against EMI/ RFI interference Weatherproof for outdoor use. Compatible With: professional CCTV/ surveillance camera, Rearview Camera, DVD player, TV Box

