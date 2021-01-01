From majestic steel usa
RCA to HDMI Converter Cable AV to HDMI Adapter Cable Cord 3RCA CVBS Composite Audio Video in to 1080P HDMI Out Supporting PAL NTSC for Wii VHS VCR.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. RCA to HDMI Cable: This RCA to HDMI converter cable convert RCA, AV,3rca CVBS Composite video(Yellow) audio(Red/White) signal to HDMI 1080P (60HZ) Output signal. Convenient all-in-one cable is equipped with RCA to HDMI chipset so you save money and avoid dealing with multiple components 1080P HDMI Quality Supported: This RCA to HDMI converter cable has an built in authentic HD chip that supports advanced signal processing with resolutions scale up to 1080P HDMI. Please Note: This RCA to HDMI adapter does NOT Support 4K and 3D(such as PS4) Widely Compatibility: RCA to HDMI Cable supports PAL, NTSC3.58, NTSC4.43, SECAM, PAL/M, PAL/N standard TV formats input signal. Input ports: 1 x RCA (Yellow, White, Red color cable). Output ports: 1 x HDMI (1080P/ 60Hz). Widely applied to Wii/ VHS/ VCR/ DVD Player Plug and Play: Easy to connect, Plug and Play, no driver required. Simply connect this RCA