RCA to HDMI Converter AV to HDMI Adapter 3RCA CVBS Composite to Audio Video Converter Supporting PAL NTSC 1080P for WII WII U PC Laptop Xbox PS3.

RCA to HDMI converter cable convert RCA, CVBS Composite video audio signal, displayed on 1080p (60HZ) HDTV/Moniter. HD 1080P: This RCA to HDMI converter cable has an built in authentic HD chip that supports advanced signal processing with resolutions scale up to 1080P (60HZ). RCA to HDMI converter supports PAL, NTSC3.58, NTSC4.43, SECAM, PAL/M, PAL/N standard TV formats input signal Easy to hook up, plug and play, no drivers needed. Just Connect this RCA to HDMI converter USB Port to astandard 5V/1A USB Power Supply. Please connect the power port at first when using this RCA to HDMI converter. Please Note: This RCA to HDMI adapter does NOT support 3D and 4K